Crews from Havant, Cosham, Waterlooville, Southsea, Portchester and Wickham – as well as the aerial ladder – were deployed to quench the inferno. Emergency personnel battled to stop the flames from spreading.

The aftermath of the fire in Hermitage Close, Leigh Park, yesterday evening (July 6). Picture: HIWFRS

Evacuations were made in nearby properties due to ferocity of the fire and how to spread to different outbuildings. HIWFRS said: ‘A back garden fire had taken hold and spread from a garage to trees and bushes as well as causing external damage to the house itself.

‘A caravan along with a series of outbuildings and gas cylinders were also involved the fire which led to a number of nearby properties being evacuated. Two motorcycles, a car and a shed were destroyed by the fire.’

Paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) treated two people at the scene for smoke inhalation. The fire was extinguished after several hours.

‘Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used jets and hose reels to extinguish the fire before they dampened down,’ HIWFRS added. ‘The cylinders were cooled and their temperatures monitored before it was safe for the cordons to be lifted and residents allowed to return to their homes.

