Hampshire traffic: M27 eastbound between Hedge End and Bursledon cleared following three-car crash

A major motorway has been cleared following an earlier multi-vehicle crash.
By Freddie Webb
Published 10th Oct 2023, 08:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 10:45 BST
Motorists are facing severe delays on the M27 following an earlier crash. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-21).Motorists are facing severe delays on the M27 following an earlier crash. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-21).
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported that the collision took place on the M27 eastbound between Hedge End and Bursledon earlier this morning. Motorists were held by police and one lane was blocked as a result.

This has now been cleared and traffic is moving freely. ROMANSE reports: “All lanes now CLEARED between J7/A334 #HedgeEnd and J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to an earlier RTC, delays easing.”

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman confirmed that the crash involved three vehicles. She said: “Police were called at 7.47am to reports of collision at junction of the M27. The collision involved three vehicles. No injuries were reported.”

There was also queuing traffic on the A3 northbound this morning, between Clanfield and Waterlooville, which was caused by a broken down vehicle. Traffic congestion has now eased in that area.

