Hampshire traffic: M3 reopened near Winchester after multi-vehicle accident - man arrested

One side of the M3 in Hampshire has been reopened after a serious accident and a man has been arrested for drink-driving.
By Tom Morton
Published 16th Jun 2023, 19:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 21:39 BST

About 5.45pm today, a collision involving multiple vehicles happened between Hockley and Winchester services. Police say one person has been seriously injured.

The driver of a silver BMW - a 46-year-old man from Surrey - has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drink driving, and failing to report a road accident.

He is in custody.

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting 44230239456.

People can also submit information here

The M3 Picture: Google MapsThe M3 Picture: Google Maps
