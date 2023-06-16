Hampshire traffic: M3 reopened near Winchester after multi-vehicle accident - man arrested
One side of the M3 in Hampshire has been reopened after a serious accident and a man has been arrested for drink-driving.
About 5.45pm today, a collision involving multiple vehicles happened between Hockley and Winchester services. Police say one person has been seriously injured.
The driver of a silver BMW - a 46-year-old man from Surrey - has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drink driving, and failing to report a road accident.
He is in custody.
Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting 44230239456.