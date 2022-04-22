Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports the B3354 Botley Road, between Hedge End and Winchester, has been closed.

This is due to a burst water main.

ROMANSE reports: ‘B3354 #FairOak - Botley Rd is CLOSED in both directions between Fair Oak Infants School and Knowle Lane due to a burst water main, avoid the area.’

