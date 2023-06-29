News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire Traffic: Two lanes cleared on M27 between Bursledon and Park Gate following earlier collision

Two lanes have been cleared on the M27 following an earlier collision.
By Freddie Webb
Published 29th Jun 2023, 09:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 10:13 BST

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported that the eastbound route between junction 8 for Park Gate and junction 9 for Bursledon was blocked. Motorists faced delays of roughly 15 minutes.

Lanes one and two on the motorway were obstructed, but this has now been cleared. ‘#M27 Eastbound - All lanes now CLEARED between J8/A3024 #Bursledon and J9/A27 #ParkGate due to an earlier RTC, delays easing,’ ROMANSE reports.

The M27. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-21)The M27. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-21)
The M27. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-21)
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been contacted for more details. You can follow our traffic updates via the live blog.

