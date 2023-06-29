Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported that the eastbound route between junction 8 for Park Gate and junction 9 for Bursledon was blocked. Motorists faced delays of roughly 15 minutes.

Lanes one and two on the motorway were obstructed, but this has now been cleared. ‘#M27 Eastbound - All lanes now CLEARED between J8/A3024 #Bursledon and J9/A27 #ParkGate due to an earlier RTC, delays easing,’ ROMANSE reports.

The M27. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-21)

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been contacted for more details. You can follow our traffic updates via the live blog.

