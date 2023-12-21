Hampshire traffic: Van "destroyed" in fire on M3 between Winchester and Chandler’s Ford - route reopened
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said more than ten crews were deployed to the M3 between Winchester and Chandler’s Ford after 6am. The motorway had to be shut due to “severe” smoke drifting across the route.
“Crews from Winchester, Eastleigh and Redbridge were alerted to the vehicle which was well alight on the southbound carriageway,” the HIWFRS spokesman said. “With severe smoke drifting across the road, the carriageway was shut as HIWFRS crews treated the driver of the van for minor injuries with paramedics not required to attend.
"Firefighters in breathing apparatus used hose reels to extinguish the blaze which destroyed the van. The Environment Agency were informed due to a fuel leak, with Highways teams inspecting the scene, checking for damage to the road surface. Crews remained to dampen down before beginning to leave the scene following the stop message at 7.25pm.”
National Highways South East reported on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the route has now been reopened. One lane remains closed while the emergency services work at the scene.
Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article. Information will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.
Information related to the railways will be circulated from Network Rail, Southern Rail, South Western Railway or Great Western Railway.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog
Delays "easing"
ROMANSE reports that delays are "easing" following the reopening of the M3.
Partial reopening of M3
The M3 has been reopened following an earlier vehicle fire. One lane remains shut on the route as the emergency services clear the area.
National Highways South East said: "The #M3 westbound between J11 #Winchester and J12 #Eastleigh is now open.
"A lane remains closed for recovery and clear-up.
"There is approx. 3 miles of congestion on the approach to the closure, which adds about 30 minutes to normal journey times."
Vehicle "destroyed" in blaze
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokesman said more than 10 emergency crews were deployed to the blaze - which "destroyed" the van.
Smoke is drifting across the motorway and hampering visibility.
The spokesman said: "More than ten emergency calls were made into the HIWFRS Control Room shortly after 6am reporting a van fire on the M3.
"Crews from Winchester, Eastleigh and Redbridge were alerted to the vehicle which was well alight on the southbound carriageway.
"With severe smoke drifting across the road, the carriageway was shut as HIWFRS crews treated the driver of the van for minor injuries with paramedics not required to attend.
"Firefighters in breathing apparatus used hose reels to extinguish the blaze which destroyed the van.
"The Environment Agency were informed due to a fuel leak, with Highways teams inspecting the scene, checking for damage to the road surface.
"Crews remained to dampen down before beginning to leave the scene following the stop message at 7.25am."
Further delays on diversion route
ROMANSE reports there are worsening delays on the diversion route as emergency services continue to put out a lorry fire.
"#Otterbourne/#Shawford - approx 45-minute delays southbound in Otterbourne Rd/Main Rd/Otterbourne Hill between Shawford Rd and #M3 J12 Rbt #divertingtraffic," the traffic monitoring system said.
A34 delays
The M3 incident is causing delays on nearby routes.
ROMANSE reports: "#A34 Southbound - approx 45-minute delays between A272/Three Maids Hill Rbt #WorthyDown and #M3 J9 #Winnall due to the #M3 southbound closure J11-J12."
Worsening delays
ROMANSE reports delays of one hour are now expected on the M3 as emergency services battle the lorry fire.
"#M3 Southbound - remains CLOSED between J11/A3090 #Winchester and J12/A335 #ChandlersFord due to a vehicle fire, with heavy delays of approx 60 minutes," ROMANSE reports.
Diversion route
National Highways South East has published a diversion route for motorists.
People are advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol. The route is as follows:
Leave the M3 at Jct 11.
At the junction with the A3090/B3335 turn right onto A3090.
Go under the M3 at the next junction and turn left, continue on the A3090 to the roundabout.
Take the second exit and continue to next roundabout with the A3090/B3335 junction.
Take the first exit and continue on this road passing through Compton, Shawford Down and Otterbourne.
At the mini roundabout at the top of Winchester Road turn left.
Continue to the junction with the A335, at this roundabout take the second exit and re-join the M3 southbound at Jct 12.
Delays
Wave105Travel reports that the majority of delays are coming from junction 9.
Heavy delays
Vehicle fire on M3
Part of the M3 has been close as emergency services battle a lorry fire.