A driver has been left with serious injuries following a severe crash.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The collision took place in Winchester Road, in Shedfield near Shirrell Heath, yesterday morning. Winchester Road was blocked in both directions while emergency services were at the scene.

NOW READ: Severe Shedfield crash

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said officers were called to the crash at 11.15am. He added: “An Iveco Tripper van and a Mercedes Benz were involved in the collision. The driver of the van suffered serious but not life threatening or life changing injuries.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash took place in Shedfield, near Shirrell Heath. Police said a van driver suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. Picture: Google Street View.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesman added that the exact cause of the crash is unknown and enquiries into the matter are ongoing. Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE, run by Hampshire County Council, initially reported about the obstruction at 12.11pm.