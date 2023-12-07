Hampshire traffic: Van driver seriously injured after crash in Shedfield near Shirrell Heath
The collision took place in Winchester Road, in Shedfield near Shirrell Heath, yesterday morning. Winchester Road was blocked in both directions while emergency services were at the scene.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said officers were called to the crash at 11.15am. He added: “An Iveco Tripper van and a Mercedes Benz were involved in the collision. The driver of the van suffered serious but not life threatening or life changing injuries.”
The spokesman added that the exact cause of the crash is unknown and enquiries into the matter are ongoing. Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE, run by Hampshire County Council, initially reported about the obstruction at 12.11pm.
They added that the route was completely clear by 3.05pm and all traffic delays had eased. ROMANSE also reported another RTI and obstruction further along Winchester Road near Chandler’s Ford.