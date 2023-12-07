News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire traffic: Van driver seriously injured after crash in Shedfield near Shirrell Heath

A driver has been left with serious injuries following a severe crash.
By Freddie Webb
Published 7th Dec 2023, 10:59 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 10:59 GMT
The collision took place in Winchester Road, in Shedfield near Shirrell Heath, yesterday morning. Winchester Road was blocked in both directions while emergency services were at the scene.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said officers were called to the crash at 11.15am. He added: “An Iveco Tripper van and a Mercedes Benz were involved in the collision. The driver of the van suffered serious but not life threatening or life changing injuries.”

The crash took place in Shedfield, near Shirrell Heath. Police said a van driver suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. Picture: Google Street View.The crash took place in Shedfield, near Shirrell Heath. Police said a van driver suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. Picture: Google Street View.
The crash took place in Shedfield, near Shirrell Heath. Police said a van driver suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. Picture: Google Street View.
The spokesman added that the exact cause of the crash is unknown and enquiries into the matter are ongoing. Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE, run by Hampshire County Council, initially reported about the obstruction at 12.11pm.

They added that the route was completely clear by 3.05pm and all traffic delays had eased. ROMANSE also reported another RTI and obstruction further along Winchester Road near Chandler’s Ford.