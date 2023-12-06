A road has been cleared in the Shedfield area following a severe crash.

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported that Winchester road, between Heathlands and the A334, was obstructed in both directions. This has now been cleared and there are no further delays.

ROMANSE reports: “B2177 #Shedfield - Winchester Rd CLEARED in both directions between Heathlands and A334 after the earlier RTI, no delays.” Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been approached for more details.

