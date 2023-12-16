Hampshire Train Travel: Person hospitalised after "casualty on the tracks" at Winchester Railway Station
Emergency services rushed to Winchester station at 1.30pm yesterday afternoon. South Western Railway (SWR) reported on X, formerly known as Twitter, that there was a trespasser on the line which was obstructing trains.
Police and paramedics were both deployed to the area. A British Transport Police spokesman said: “Officers were called to the line near Winchester railway station at around 1.30pm today (15 December) following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended and a person has been taken to hospital.”
The incident caused delays between Basingstoke and Eastleigh. SWR said the line was reopened at 3.44pm, with delays to journeys ending at roughly 9pm.
They added: “Trains are now running normally following emergency services dealing with an incident between Basingstoke and Eastleigh and there should be no further delays to your journey.”