A person has been hospitalised following an incident at a railway station.

Emergency services rushed to Winchester station at 1.30pm yesterday afternoon. South Western Railway (SWR) reported on X, formerly known as Twitter, that there was a trespasser on the line which was obstructing trains.

Police and paramedics were both deployed to the area. A British Transport Police spokesman said: “Officers were called to the line near Winchester railway station at around 1.30pm today (15 December) following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended and a person has been taken to hospital.”

Emergency services rushed to Winchester Railway Station following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Picture: Google Street View.

The incident caused delays between Basingstoke and Eastleigh. SWR said the line was reopened at 3.44pm, with delays to journeys ending at roughly 9pm.