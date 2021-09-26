Havant Borough Council urges residents to reduce carbon footprint

Solar panels

For those who are eligible, the Havant Borough Council wishes to use central government funding to make homes more energy-efficient.

By installing insulation and efficient energy measures, residents could save money and reduce emissions while making their homes more comfortable.

Following a full council meeting on Wednesday, the Climate Change and Environment Strategy 2021-2026 was formally adopted by councillors.

‘Time is of the essence in addressing the biggest issue of our generation’ said Councillor Julie Thain-Smith, cabinet lead for environment and climate change.

‘I'm proud to see the council's commitment to addressing its impact on the environment, as well as its drive and dedication to undertake this in close partnership with residents and businesses.

‘We want everyone to choose to play their part in tackling climate change, and I look forward to hosting the next Havant Climate Conversation in November’.

The strategy provides the council with instructions on how to address issues involving the climate and the local environment.

The council, suppliers and strategic partners have been demanded to achieve better environmental credentials, by working towards carbon net-zero operations by 2050.

Local businesses and enterprises will be offered incentives to become carbon neutral while supporting economic development.

Developers involved in the delivery of new homes in the borough will need to demonstrate the best environmental and energy performance.

The strategy aims to protect the local environment too by improving biodiversity, residents can adopt council-owned land through wildflower planting and new trees.

The council also wishes to implement compelling active travel options for residents and visitors.

By working with Hampshire County Council, the council has released the cycling and walking infrastructure plan survey to shape and guide travel options.

Without action, The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) predicts an increased risk of floods, erosion, reduced crop productivity and extensive loss of plant and animal species across Europe.

For Havant, climate change will likely mean more risk of droughts in the summer, wetter milder winters, river and coastal flooding and more intense weather events.

