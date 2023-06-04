HGV drivers have been told to plan ahead for when Havant Road (the A3023) is shut from 8pm on Friday to 6am on Saturday for resurfacing work.

The work is being carried out by Hampshire County Council, and a statement said: ‘HGV operators and drivers should note that there is no suitable alternative route on and off the island and should plan journeys accordingly. A signed diversion will be in operation for all other traffic when the road is closed.

A major road on Hayling Island will be closed for a night this week

‘As the work being carried out is highly weather dependent, this date may be subject to change at short notice. Any changes to these dates will be communicated as soon as they are known.’

To report a highways issue online in the county council area click here.