Bournemouth beach inquiry discovers impounded boat ‘was not licensed’

Hayling Island road closure: A3023 Havant Road to be shut on night of Friday, June 9

A major road on Hayling Island will be closed later this week.
By Tom Morton
Published 4th Jun 2023, 09:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 10:01 BST

HGV drivers have been told to plan ahead for when Havant Road (the A3023) is shut from 8pm on Friday to 6am on Saturday for resurfacing work.

The work is being carried out by Hampshire County Council, and a statement said: ‘HGV operators and drivers should note that there is no suitable alternative route on and off the island and should plan journeys accordingly. A signed diversion will be in operation for all other traffic when the road is closed.

Council is disappointed at 'unsatisfactory' Kids Party in the Park in Portsmouth

A major road on Hayling Island will be closed for a night this week
A major road on Hayling Island will be closed for a night this week
‘As the work being carried out is highly weather dependent, this date may be subject to change at short notice. Any changes to these dates will be communicated as soon as they are known.’

To report a highways issue online in the county council area click here.

Highways issues in the Hampshire County Council area that require urgent attention can be reported on 0300 555 1388 (from 8.30am to 5pm, Monday to Friday) or, outside office hours, on 101.

