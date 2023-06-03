READ NOW: Serious M27 crash as road closed

Bitter customers called for a refund of their cash after they were enraged not to see an outdoor cinema, bar, foam party, Hey Duggee, two stages, a magician, Sonic, inflatables, a toddler area, Paw patrol characters, Buzz and Rex, and Anna and Elsa.

The Kids Party in the Park event on Sunday at Castle Field

The fallout from the event - which also included a children’s singing group being booted off stage - has seen widespread anger and even a Facebook group being set up to call out the under fire firm, which blamed a staging company for many of the issues when speaking to The News.

Parents who attended the event did not hold back. Resident Amy White said: ‘it looked like a great day and although the cost was high the free funfair all day meant that it should be cost effective as there were no tokens to buy. And with the other advertised activities it should have been a great day. But what was paid for was actually an empty field with a small stage on one side.’

Helen Durnford was also unhappy, adding: ‘This was an £80 family ticket and the experience we got to what was expected was far from the truth. Disgusted.’

Another attendee Donna Glyde said: ‘(It was) badly organised, falsely advertised and a kids singing group got kicked off the stage.’

The Kids Party in the Park event on Monday at Castle Field, Southsea

Now Portsmouth City Council, which granted permission for the event to go ahead on safety grounds, has also stuck the boot into the firm. A council spokesman said: ‘In Portsmouth we have at least a six-year history of this company holding events. We had no grounds for considering that it would not be able to deliver another event.

‘When considering permission for an event the council's job, along with emergency services and other local organisations, is to make sure the event can be held safely. This requirement was satisfied so permission was given.

‘We're very disappointed that on this occasion, many people were dissatisfied with what was provided. We will reflect on the complaints received and the possibility of this event returning. Council trading standards officers are aware of the concerns raised and are investigating.

‘Residents who believe a complaint has not been satisfactorily dealt with by the event organisers should contact Citizens Advice (CA) in the first instance. CA works closely with our trading standards team. The CA consumer service is on 0808 223 1133 or see www.citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer.’

The organiser, who urged for patience from angry customers earlier in the week amid efforts to get a refund, said: ‘I understand why people are angry and upset and we will deal with it in the correct way.’