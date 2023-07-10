All of the cancelled and delayed flights are being run by British Airways. The news comes as EasyJet have cancelled hundreds of flights in July, August and September.

The majority of these are at London Gatwick, with 1,700 total services being cut. A EasyJet spokesperson told The Daily Mirror: ‘As Eurocontrol has stated, the whole industry is seeing challenging conditions this summer with more constrained air space due to the war in Ukraine resulting in unprecedented ATC delays, as well as further potential ATC strike action.

‘We have therefore made some pre-emptive adjustments to our programme consolidating a small number of flights at Gatwick, where we have multiple daily frequencies, in order to help mitigate these external challenges on the day of travel for our customers and we continue to operate around over 90,000 flights over this period.’

Queues at London Heathrow Airport.

NOW READ: Cancelled flights at London Gatwick

Passengers have been advised to get to the airport within plenty of time for their flight. They have also been advised to enquire with their airline and staff at the airport if any complications arise.

He is the full list of cancelled flights, according to the London Heathrow Airport website.

Arrivals

12:20 BA1389 Manchester T5 - Cancelled

12:30 BA753 Basel T5 - Cancelled

14:05 BA134 Mumbai T5 - Cancelled

14:15 BA108 Dubai T5 - Cancelled

15:30 BA008 Tokyo T5 - Cancelled

15:55 BA256 Delhi T5 - Cancelled

18:45 BA323 Paris T5 - Delayed

Departures

12:25 BA169 Shanghai T5 - Cancelled

15:05 BA316 Paris T5 - Delayed

20:10 BA756 Basel T5 - Delayed