These cancellations have been reported at several airlines including EasyJet, British Airways and Vueling to name a few. Many of these services relate to German flights.

Airport crews in Germany are planning to stage mass strike action in a row over pay. As reported in the Daily Express, a German labour union has called on workers at seven of the country’s airports, including the two biggest, to go on strike.

Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

The Verdi union said on Wednesday the walkout by civil aviation security and ground staff would affect travel from major airports, including Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Dortmund, Hannover and Bremen.

The union is demanding a 10.5 per cent pay rise to combat inflation. Yesterday, Frankfurt – the country’s biggest airport – and Hamburg announced they would cancel all passenger strikes.

Relief flights for medical, technical and other emergencies, and the Munich security conference, will take place.

Information board at Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Today, there are multiple cancelled and delayed flights. Customers bound for some services have been advised to enquire with their airlines for departing flights. Here is the full list of affected flights, according to the London Gatwick Airport website.

Arrivals

EasyJet 10.55am Munich EZY8982 - Cancelled

British Airways 2.15pm Malaga BA2713 - Cancelled

Gatwick Airport. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

EasyJet 5.30pm Hamburg EZY8342 - Cancelled

EasyJet 7.55pm Munich EZY8984 - Cancelled

Departures

TUI 9am Cancun TOM064 - Delayed 10am

EasyJet 9.05am Jersey EZY893 - Delayed 9.55am

British Airways 10.45am Cancun BA2203 - Delayed 11.33am

TAP Air Portugal 10.50am Porto TP1331 - Delayed 11.45am

Aurigny 11.05am Guernsey GR603 - Delayed 2pm

Norse 12pm Oslo N0702 - Delayed 2pm

British Airways 1.20pm Kingston BA2263 - Delayed 1.54pm

EasyJet 1.35pm Hamburg EZY8343 - Enquire airline

EasyJet 1.50pm Paris CdG EZY8325 - Delayed 2.20pm

Vueling 2.20pm Gran Canaria VY9937 - Delayed 3pm

British Airways 2.20pm Gran Canaria BA2600 - Delayed 3pm

EasyJet 3.25pm Munich EZY8983 - Enquire airline