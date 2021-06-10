Heavy delays on A27 in Portsmouth after crash

Latest traffic news

The incident happened on the westbound carriageway of the road in Farlington.

Traffic was initially held at A2030 Eastern Road.

This has since been eased, but one lane remained blocked.

ROMANSE are warning of delays of 15 minutes.

The account tweeted: ‘A27 Farlington Westbound - all traffic currently being held at A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington due to an RTI, heavy delays building.’

Then later added: ‘LANE 1 remains BLOCKED at A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington due to an RTI, heavy delays easing.’

