Here's what is causing major delays on trains between Fareham and Southampton

South Western Railway has said that there will be delays for several hours.

The disruption is being caused by a ‘reports of an electricity supply problem’ between Fareham and St Deny.

Fareham station.

SWR Help tweeted: ‘Train services may be disrupted through this area.

‘We have received an update and we now estimate that disruption to our services will end at 16:00.

‘We will let you know if this changes or when we have more information.’

SWR have said that tickets will be accepted on the following services:

- Southern services between Southampton Central and Havant

- GWR services between Southampton Central and Portsmouth Harbour

They have also requested buses to run between St Denys and Fareham in both directions, they are due to be in service from 1pm but are not running to a specific timetable.

