Here's why the A3 was closed near Petersfield this morning

It was shut northbound at the junction of Ramsdean Lane, near Buriton, earlier.

Police were called at 7.17am today.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 7.17am on 12 November to reports of a single vehicle collision at the junction of the A3 and Ramsdean Lane northbound near Buriton.

‘The carriageway was closed while the incident was dealt with but it has since reopened.

‘Minor injuries were reported to us.’

