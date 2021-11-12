Here's why the A3 was closed near Petersfield this morning

DRIVERS faced disruption on the A3 this morning as the road was partly closed.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 12th November 2021, 10:57 am

It was shut northbound at the junction of Ramsdean Lane, near Buriton, earlier.

Police were called at 7.17am today.

Read More

Read More
'Despicable' burglars chased off from wrecked Portsmouth house that exploded lea...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Latest traffic news

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 7.17am on 12 November to reports of a single vehicle collision at the junction of the A3 and Ramsdean Lane northbound near Buriton.

‘The carriageway was closed while the incident was dealt with but it has since reopened.

SEE ALSO: Man who attempted to steal two cars during daylight robberies is due in court

‘Minor injuries were reported to us.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.

DriversPolicePortsmouthPompey