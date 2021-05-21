Hovercraft cancels services to the Isle of Wight due to 'adverse weather'

Hovertravel has suspended services to and from the Isle of Wight. Picture: Kevin Kearney

Hovertravel suspended services last night and has confirmed it will remain closed until further notice.

On the Hovertravel website it said: ‘Services are cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

‘Tickets will be accepted on the Fastcat service.

‘The next update will be at 8.15am. Please see our weather contingency plan webpage.’

It comes as a yellow weather warning has been issued in Portsmouth, with wind expected to reach more than 50mph.

Red Funnel has also suspended its high-speed Red Jet service between West Cowes and Southampton.

The yellow weather warning is in place until 9pm tonight.

Residents across the south have been warned to expect travel disruption as a result.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron