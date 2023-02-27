How a broken-down van in Portsmouth caused delays for thousands of rush-hour drivers
It is one of the worst points in Portsmouth to suffer a breakdown.
And this morning the knock-on effects of a single-vehicle’s difficulties on a cold morning were seen for thousands of drivers in Portsmouth.
A van broke down at the traffic lights by the Pall building – the junction that in previous times was known as the Johnson & Johnson roundabout.
The van was about to turn right into the A27 Northern Road, on the dual carriageway towards the city.
After it became stuck, the AA was called out to get it moving again – and eventually tow the van away – but the location of the breakdown meant that drivers joining that junction from the M275 coming out of Portsmouth and also from the eastbound M27 were stuck in a large queue, adding up to 45 minutes on journey times as instead of two lanes turning right, motorists had to squeeze into one lane.
The van was eventually towed away just before 9am.