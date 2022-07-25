How motorists can have their say on potential new 20mph zones in Hampshire

Earlier this year Hampshire County Council established a working group to examine 20mph zones across the county.

Now, a consultation has been launched for residents to also have their say.

20mph road sign

Councillor Edward Heron, executive lead member for transport and environment strategy, said: ‘We are keen to hear from as many residents, businesses and other stakeholders as possible, to find out their views on the implementation of 20mph limits in the context of other highways priorities and the county council's statutory duties to maintain the highway in a safe condition within a limited budget.

‘The findings from the survey, together with data about use of the highway, speed enforcement, road safety and environmental impacts will be important in helping to shape future policy relating to 20mph speed limits in Hampshire and, in turn, future decision-making around 20mph speed limits.’