Daniel Prenga, 25, of Heidelberg Road, was seen speeding and driving dangerously along Eastern Road at 12.25am on Saturday April 23 this year.

Now the hapless dealer is behind bars for three years after being sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Daniel Prenga was jailed for three years for drug dealing. Pic Hants police

He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class A drug at an earlier court hearing.

After searching his vehicle officers found Class A drugs, £195 cash and a number of mobile phones.

A subsequent search of an address connected with Prenga revealed a significant quantity of Class A drugs, two mobile phones and seven sim cards, £2,580 in cash and drugs paraphernalia.

Forfeiture of the seized cash was ordered, as well as the destruction of the drugs and phones that were located.

Detective Constable Paul Osborne, who led the investigation, said: ‘We are pleased with this sentence and that Prenga will now face the consequences of his actions.

‘This was the result of some really good proactive policing and I would like to thank the officers who worked hard to ensure that Prenga was brought to justice.

‘There is an undeniable link between drugs and violence and that is why disrupting drugs supply networks is a crucial part of our work. Results such as this one today will help to protect people in Portsmouth from drug related harm.

‘We are committed and doing everything we can to tackle drugs and associated crime in our city and keep our communities safe.

‘I hope this sentence acts as a warning to anyone considering becoming involved in the supply of drugs in Portsmouth, it will not be tolerated.’

A 22-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug in connection with this incident. She has been released from police custody but remains under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police will provide an update on this in due course.