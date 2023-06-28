News you can trust since 1877
Injuries reported following two-car crash which blocked major Emsworth road

Police have reported that people were injured in a major crash in Emsworth.
By Freddie Webb
Published 28th Jun 2023, 14:57 BST- 1 min read

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said two vehicles were involved in the crash in Havant Road. She said: ‘We were called at 11.34am today, June 28, to reports of a two vehicle collision on Havant Road, Emsworth.

NOW READ: Road cleared following earlier incident

‘Minor injuries were reported.’ Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported that the road was shut in both directions before it was cleared.

Havant Road, Emsworth. Picture: Google Street View.Havant Road, Emsworth. Picture: Google Street View.
Havant Road, Emsworth. Picture: Google Street View.
Stagecoach said on Twitter that buses had to be diverted.

