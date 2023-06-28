Injuries reported following two-car crash which blocked major Emsworth road
Police have reported that people were injured in a major crash in Emsworth.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said two vehicles were involved in the crash in Havant Road. She said: ‘We were called at 11.34am today, June 28, to reports of a two vehicle collision on Havant Road, Emsworth.
‘Minor injuries were reported.’ Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported that the road was shut in both directions before it was cleared.
Stagecoach said on Twitter that buses had to be diverted.