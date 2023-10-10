Lane cleared on A3 northbound between Clanfield and Waterlooville as broken down vehicle moved
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported that one lane was blocked on the A3 northbound between the A3(M) and Chalton lane earlier this morning.
Queues were forming and traffic was backed up to the A3(M), with drivers facing delays of up to 25 minutes.
The congestion was caused by a broken down vehicle, which has now been cleared.
ROMANSE reports: “All lanes are now CLEARED between #A3M and Chalton Ln #Clanfield due to an earlier broken-down vehicle, delays easing.”
More information can be found on the ROMANSE X account. Traffic updates can also be found on the one network website and on the National Highways social media accounts.