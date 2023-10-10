Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported that one lane was blocked on the A3 northbound between the A3(M) and Chalton lane earlier this morning.

Queues were forming and traffic was backed up to the A3(M), with drivers facing delays of up to 25 minutes.

Motorists are facing disruption in the Clanfield area.

The congestion was caused by a broken down vehicle, which has now been cleared.