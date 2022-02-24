The lane has now been cleared on the M27. edited:habibur rahman

The vehicle broke down on the exit slip for junction 9/A27 on the M27 Eastbound near Park Gate and was causing short delays.

This has now been cleared and the delays have eased.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ROMANSE, Hampshire County Council's traffic update account, tweeted:

‘#M27 Eastbound - all lanes now CLEARED on the exit slip for J9/A27 #ParkGate due to an earlier broken down vehicle, delays gone.’

Initially, the traffic monitoring system shared that one lane was blocked on the exit slip.

Romanse stated in a tweet:

‘#M27 Eastbound - one lane BLOCKED on the exit slip for J9/A27 #ParkGate due to a broken down vehicle, short delays building.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron