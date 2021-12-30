Salamanca will be traversing the famous waterway as it sails from its birthplace in Weihai, China, to Bilbao.

The Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) powered ship began the epic 33-day voyage on December 10.

Salamanca will enter the Suez Canal, as part of the 10,322 nautical mile journey, on January 2, aiming to reach Spain on January 12.

Brittany Ferries’ brand-new ship Salamanca is sailing from its birthplace in China to its new Spanish homeport. She will be transporting passengers from Portsmouth soon.

She will enter service in March 27, transporting passengers from Portsmouth to Bilbao and Cherbourg.

Christophe Mathieu, CEO Brittany Ferries, said: ‘She’s big and beautiful, promising yet more comfort, style and space for our passengers and freight customers sailing across the Channel and Bay of Biscay.’

A nautical mile equals roughly 1.15 land (or statute) miles, so Salamanca will travel a huge 11,878 miles on her voyage.

Salamanca started her epic voyage from Weihai, China, on December 10, and will reach her new home port of Bilbao on January 12, 2022.

The journey is more than 20 times as long as the 555 nautical miles from Portsmouth to Bilbao.

The Suez Canal reduces the time at sea considerably.

Thanks to the 120-mile man-made Egyptian waterway – linking Red Sea to the Mediterranean – the crew are saved 10 days of travel.

While docked off in Singapore, Salamanca will be refuelled with LNG.

Salamanca will be fuelled by Liquefied Natural Gas, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 25 per cent. CEO Christophe Mathieu said it is Brittany Ferries greenest ever ship.

She is the first Brittany ferry to run on the green energy fuel, emitting no sulphur dioxide and other harmful chemicals.

The new greener fuel will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 25 per cent, and Mr Mathieu said he plans to add three more LNG powered ships to the fleet by 2025.

He added: ‘Salamanca will be our first ship to be fuelled by cleaner, greener Liquefied Natural Gas.

‘Indeed, she’ll be one of the very first LNG-powered ferries to sail French, British or Spanish waters.

‘It’s a green milestone for Brittany Ferries as we continue on our journey to reduce our environmental footprint and lead the industry in sustainable maritime transport.’

Salamanca is 215 metre long, 23 knot ferry which can hold up to 1,015 passengers.

Crew will be familiarising themselves with the ship during the journey and training to welcome passengers on board.

Onboard facilities include 341 en-suite cabins, a restaurant, tapas bar, duty-free shop, bar, children’s playrooms, and spacious outdoor promenade decks.

