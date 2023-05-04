Location of speed cameras in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant, Waterlooville and Hayling Island
The Hampshire Safer Roads Unit, which is committed to reducing casualties and making our roads, safer uses a number of fixed speed camera installations, red light camera installations and a number of mobile camera vans to help reduce the speed traffic travels on our county’s roads.
Here is a list of mobile and fixed speed camera sites in the Portsmouth area, as well as list of ‘red light’ cameras positioned at traffic junctions.
A3 – Farlington to the county boarder north of Liphook
Denmead – Hambledon Road, Forest Road
Emsworth – A27, Havant Road
Fareham area – Plymouth Drive, Longfield Avenue, St Margaret Lane, Common Lane, The Avenue, Gosport Road, Western Road, Posbrooke Lane, Highlands Road
Gosport and Lee-on-Solent– Grange Road, Cherque Way, Broom Way, Marine Parade West
Havant and Bedhampton – Petersfield Road, New Road
Hayling Island – Havant Road, Manor Road, Church Road, Elm Grove, Sea Grove Avenue, Seafront
M27 – all areas
Portchester - A27 (Southampton Road, West Street, Portchester Road), Portsdown Hill Road
Portsmouth - M275, London Road, Northern Parade, Copnor Road, Tangier Road, Fratton Road, Milton Road, Albert Road, Highland Road, Clarence Esplanade, Anglesea Road, Northern Road, Southampton Road, Havant Road, Portsdown Hill Road, James Callaghan Drive
Rowlands Castle – Manor Lodge Road, Finchdean Road
Waterlooville area – London Road, Hulbert Road, Hambledon Road, Maurepas Way
Wickham – Wickham Road, Hoard’s Hill, School Road, Southwick Road, Winchester Road, High Street
For details of the full list of speed cameras across Hampshire and more information about the work of the Hampshire Safer Roads Unit, and the number of collisions, visit its website here.