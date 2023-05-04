News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters
1 hour ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
4 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
4 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
5 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
6 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time

Location of speed cameras in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant, Waterlooville and Hayling Island

The Hampshire Safer Roads Unit, which is committed to reducing casualties and making our roads, safer uses a number of fixed speed camera installations, red light camera installations and a number of mobile camera vans to help reduce the speed traffic travels on our county’s roads.

By Kelly Brown
Published 4th May 2023, 14:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 14:42 BST

Here is a list of mobile and fixed speed camera sites in the Portsmouth area, as well as list of ‘red light’ cameras positioned at traffic junctions.

A3 – Farlington to the county boarder north of Liphook

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Denmead – Hambledon Road, Forest Road

Speed cameras across HampshireSpeed cameras across Hampshire
Speed cameras across Hampshire
Most Popular

Emsworth – A27, Havant Road

Fareham area – Plymouth Drive, Longfield Avenue, St Margaret Lane, Common Lane, The Avenue, Gosport Road, Western Road, Posbrooke Lane, Highlands Road

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gosport and Lee-on-Solent– Grange Road, Cherque Way, Broom Way, Marine Parade West

Havant and Bedhampton – Petersfield Road, New Road

Hayling Island – Havant Road, Manor Road, Church Road, Elm Grove, Sea Grove Avenue, Seafront

M27 – all areas

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Portchester - A27 (Southampton Road, West Street, Portchester Road), Portsdown Hill Road

Portsmouth - M275, London Road, Northern Parade, Copnor Road, Tangier Road, Fratton Road, Milton Road, Albert Road, Highland Road, Clarence Esplanade, Anglesea Road, Northern Road, Southampton Road, Havant Road, Portsdown Hill Road, James Callaghan Drive

Rowlands Castle – Manor Lodge Road, Finchdean Road

Waterlooville area – London Road, Hulbert Road, Hambledon Road, Maurepas Way

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wickham – Wickham Road, Hoard’s Hill, School Road, Southwick Road, Winchester Road, High Street

For details of the full list of speed cameras across Hampshire and more information about the work of the Hampshire Safer Roads Unit, and the number of collisions, visit its website here.

ALSO READ: Portsmouth street names and the people they were named after

Related topics:PortsmouthHavantFarehamHayling Island