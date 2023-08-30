Overnight closures are taking place on both roads to allow for two months of ‘advanced clearance works’ ahead of the work to upgrade the junction as part of the plans to create the new 6,000-home Welborne Garden Village which will also have shopping areas, schools and other facilities once complete. The work is being carried out now to fit in around bird nesting season and other ecologic restrictions, with Hampshire County Council working closely with its contractors Volker Fitzpatrick and National Highways to complete the detailed design.

The closures will be required on the A32 just north of the M27, and on the M27 between Junction 9 and 11.

The works are planned as follows:

An impression of how the new-look Junction 10 of the M27 might look, released in 2019

Wednesday, August 30 2023 between 9pm and 5.30am (one night) - A32 North-bound Lane 1 Closure and M27 Junction 10 West-bound Off-slip Closure (from the M27 West-bound extending northwards to just south of the entrance to Dean Farm Estate). Local residents and the travelling public will be able to pass north and south on the A32 during these works but will not be able to use the M27 West-bound off-slip which will be fully closed. These works are required to enable the delivery of material for the construction of a new access track just north of the M27, which is needed for the advanced clearance works.

Friday, September 15 2023 between 9pm and 5.30am (one night)- A32 North-bound Lane 1 Closure and M27 Junction 10 West-bound Off-slip Closure (from the M27 West-bound extending northwards to just south of the entrance to Dean Farm Estate). Local residents and the travelling public will be able to pass north and south on the A32 during these works but will not be able to use the M27 West-bound off-slip which will be fully closed.These works are required to enable the delivery of machinery and equipment needed for the vegetation clearance.

September 22, 29; October 6, 20 and 27 2023 between 9pm and 5.30am (five individual nights) -.A32 North-bound Lane 1 Closure and M27 Junction 10 West-bound Off-slip Closure (from the M27 West-bound extending northwards to just south of the entrance to Dean Farm Estate). Local residents and the travelling public will be able to pass north and south on the A32 during these works but will not be able to use the M27 West-bound off-slip which will be fully closed. These works are required to enable cleared vegetation to be removed from site safely.

October 9 to 13 2023 between 9pm and 5.30am (five consecutive nights) - A32 Full Closure between North-Hill roundabout and Knowle Access Road and M27 Junction 10 West-bound Off-slip Closure required to allow for cleared vegetation from either side of the A32 to be removed from site safely. Local residents and the travelling public will not be able to pass north or south on the A32 and will not be able to use the M27 West-bound off-slip which will be fully closed during these works. An agreed diversion route will be in place. Local residents and businesses directly impacted can be escorted through works by the contractor should there be a need and priority escorted access will be provided for Blue light vehicles.

October 23 and 24 2023 between 9pm and 5.30am – (two consecutive nights) – M27 East-bound full closure between Junction 9 and 10 to allow for vegetation clearance on the motorway embankment. Local residents and the travelling public will not be able to use the M27 East-bound during this closure (access onto the M27 at Junction 10 will still be possible) and will need to follow the agreed diversion route.

October 25, 26, and 27 2023 between 9pm and 5.30am – (three consecutive nights) – M27 West-bound full closure between Junction 11 and 9 including the West-bound off-slip at Junction 10 to allow for vegetation clearance on the motorway embankment and inside the off-slip at Junction 10 . Local residents and the travelling public will not be able to use the M27 West-bound during this closure and will need to follow the agreed diversion route.

Because the current layout of junction 10 only allows drivers to join the M27 eastbound – towards Portsmouth – and leave it westbound, it was decided that the intersection would have to be extended to an ‘all ways’ junction before Welborne was started in earnest. The proposed improvements for M27 Junction 10 include the provision of a new underpass underneath the M27 west of the existing junction; the provision of two new slip west facing roads and a replacement for the existing west-bound off-slip to create an all moves junction. A dedicated Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) link and active travel facilities for walking, cycling or using a mobility aid will be provided alongside the new link roads.

In March last year, Hampshire County Council and Fareham Borough Council welcomed news of an award of £41.25 million of Housing Investment Grant by Homes England towards the upgrade of Junction 10. This will make a substantial contribution to the overall cost of the scheme with the remaining £40 million being provided by the Welborne developers.

Once complete the planned Welbourne development will be made up of 6,000 new homes and 9,7250m of employment space which aims to create more than 5,700 new jobs. The proposed site includes a district centre, supporting neighbourhood centres, a new secondary school and three new primary schools. The site is being planned to create a new community with its own sense of identity and an emphasis on placemaking.