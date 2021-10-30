M27 closed: Delays build as motorway shuts for roadworks

DELAYS are building across the area as the M27 is closed this weekend.

By Tom Morton
Saturday, 30th October 2021, 1:00 pm
Delays caused by the weekend closure of the M27 between Junction 9 and Junction 11

The eastbound carriageway is shut between junction 9 for Whiteley and Junction 11, the Fareham and Gosport turn-off.

It’s for ‘deep reconstruction works’.

A map released by traffic information service Romanse shows where the jams are – and warns that at worst there are delays of an hour and 24 minutes.

