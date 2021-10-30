M27 closed: Delays build as motorway shuts for roadworks
DELAYS are building across the area as the M27 is closed this weekend.
Saturday, 30th October 2021, 1:00 pm
The eastbound carriageway is shut between junction 9 for Whiteley and Junction 11, the Fareham and Gosport turn-off.
It’s for ‘deep reconstruction works’.
A map released by traffic information service Romanse shows where the jams are – and warns that at worst there are delays of an hour and 24 minutes.
Read More
Read MoreM27 closure: Diversion route for during M27 closure between Whiteley and Fareham...