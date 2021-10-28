The motorway will be shut eastbound between junction 9, for Whiteley, and junction 11, for Fareham.

Highways England are carrying out re-scheduled deep reconstruction works, which had been due to take place earlier in the month but were delayed due to bad weather.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The eastbound M27 will be closed from 9.00pm on Friday until 6.00am on Monday.

Signed diversions will be in place throughout the weekend closure. Traffic travelling eastbound should leave the M27 at junction 9 and take the third exit at the roundabout onto the A27 towards Fareham.

Drivers should continue on the eastbound A27 and re-join the M27 at junction 11.

The M27 will be closed eastbound between Whiteley and Fareham this weekend.

You can view the full diversion route in the embedded tweet from ROMANSE, the county council’s official traffic account.

Please be advised that junction 9 will remain open throughout and shoppers can still access the Whiteley Shopping as usual during this time.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron