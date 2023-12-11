News you can trust since 1877
M27 delays between Burseldon and Hedge End as lane blocked by broken down vehicle

Drivers are delayed this morning due to the blockage of a motorway lane after a vehicle broke down.
By Joe Buncle
Published 11th Dec 2023, 07:37 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 07:57 GMT
The incident, between junctions 8 and 7 of the M27, will make commutes tale longer this morning.

Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “#M27 Westbound - one lane BLOCKED between J8/A3024 #Bursledon and J7/A334 #HedgeEnd due to a broken down vehicle, short delays.”

More details to follow.