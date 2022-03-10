M27 from Portsmouth to Fareham to be closed for 10 nights due to roadworks

National Highways will be working on M27 southbound link from the A27 at junction 12 towards Portsmouth and junction 11 at Fareham.

The works will take place from March 14-24 with road closures in place from 9pm to 6am.

A signed diversion will be in place from A27 Southampton Road/Western Road via Portsbridge Roundabout onto the M27 eastbound towards Eastern Road roundabout.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M27 Picture: Adobe Stock

Drivers should then loop back on to the M27 westbound.

The date of the works may change due to weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances. Road-users will be notified about the closures by yellow signs on the roadside, and from the @HighwaysSEAST Twitter account.

National Highways apologise in advance for any inconvenience or disruption experienced during this work.

For more information visit nationalhighways.co.uk.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron