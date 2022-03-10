M27 from Portsmouth to Fareham to be closed for 10 nights due to roadworks

THE M27 will be closed for 10 nights between Portsmouth and Fareham for resurfacing works.

By Chris Broom
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 6:53 pm

National Highways will be working on M27 southbound link from the A27 at junction 12 towards Portsmouth and junction 11 at Fareham.

The works will take place from March 14-24 with road closures in place from 9pm to 6am.

A signed diversion will be in place from A27 Southampton Road/Western Road via Portsbridge Roundabout onto the M27 eastbound towards Eastern Road roundabout.

The M27 Picture: Adobe Stock

Drivers should then loop back on to the M27 westbound.

The date of the works may change due to weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances. Road-users will be notified about the closures by yellow signs on the roadside, and from the @HighwaysSEAST Twitter account.

National Highways apologise in advance for any inconvenience or disruption experienced during this work.

For more information visit nationalhighways.co.uk.

