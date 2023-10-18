News you can trust since 1877
M27 Hamble Bridge: Testing almost complete after repair work between junctions 8 and 9 was put on hold

Maintenance work could soon resume on the M27 at Hamble Bridge, with testing on its concrete beams due to be completed this week.
By Kelly Brown
Published 18th Oct 2023, 19:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 19:19 BST
The planned maintenance on the stretch of Hampshire motorway between between junctions 8 and 9, which incorporates the Hamble Bridge, is currently on hold after initial investigations revealed the full extent of the work needed to be carried out was greater than first hoped. This had led to frustrations for some motorists as the 50mph speed restrictions and lane closures have remained in place despite no work being carried out.

However key testing is due to be completed within days, meaning the Highways Agency can formulate a plan and timetable of works before resuming the repairs.

Rob Pratt, National Highways inspector manager explained: "We are carrying out repair works on the M27 River Hamble Bridge to the accident damaged and defective parapets in both directions. During our investigations, it was discovered that the existing steel parapets had corroded from the inside meaning the entire parapet had to be replaced on both sides of the bridge.

"For safety reasons, new tests will be carried out on the concrete edge beams, which is why the work was delayed, and should be finished within a few week."

The speed and lane restrictions are expected to stay in place around Junction 8 (Windhover) until after the River Hamble work is complete which is expected to be in the summer of 2024.

For more details on the scheme visit: https://nationalhighways.co.uk/our-roads/south-east/m27-schemes/

