M27 heavy delays clearing in Fareham - here's what caused the disruption

There was disruption on the eastbound carriageway of the M27 between junction 9 and junction 10 this morning.

At one point the delays reached up to 70 minutes, according to Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE traffic account.

The disruption was caused by road traffic collision, which resulted in two lanes being blocked on the motorway.

Highways England reported that at one point there was six miles of traffic due to the incident.

The lanes have now reopened and the heavy delays are easing.

ROMANSE tweeted: ‘#M27 Eastbound - all lanes now CLEARED between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J10/A32 #Fareham due to an earlier RTC, heavy delays easing.’

