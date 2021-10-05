M27 heavy delays clearing in Fareham - here's what caused the disruption
HEAVY delays are now clearing in Fareham after an earlier incident.
There was disruption on the eastbound carriageway of the M27 between junction 9 and junction 10 this morning.
At one point the delays reached up to 70 minutes, according to Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE traffic account.
The disruption was caused by road traffic collision, which resulted in two lanes being blocked on the motorway.
Highways England reported that at one point there was six miles of traffic due to the incident.
SEE ALSO: University students recruited by city council to boost recycling rates and tackle 'problem spots'
The lanes have now reopened and the heavy delays are easing.
ROMANSE tweeted: ‘#M27 Eastbound - all lanes now CLEARED between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J10/A32 #Fareham due to an earlier RTC, heavy delays easing.’
For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.
We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.
If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.
Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.