M27: Lane closed and heavy traffic westbound from junction 5 due to stalled car

By Sophie Lewis
Published 7th Jan 2025, 07:23 GMT
Drivers are facing hefty delays this morning following the lane closure on the M27.

Commuters should expect some delays on the M27 this morning (January 7) because a lane closure is causing significant congestion.

The AA said: “One lane closed and heavy traffic due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound from J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh) to J4 M3.”

There are currently delays of 17 minutes as a result of the ongoing incident.

