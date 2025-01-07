M27: Lane closed and heavy traffic westbound from junction 5 due to stalled car
Drivers are facing hefty delays this morning following the lane closure on the M27.
Commuters should expect some delays on the M27 this morning (January 7) because a lane closure is causing significant congestion.
The AA said: “One lane closed and heavy traffic due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound from J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh) to J4 M3.”
There are currently delays of 17 minutes as a result of the ongoing incident.
