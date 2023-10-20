News you can trust since 1877
M27 motorway blocked after lorry breaks down between Port Solent and Fareham - delays building

Delays are building on a Hampshire motorway after a lorry broke down and blocked a lane of traffic.
By Joe Buncle
Published 20th Oct 2023, 14:39 BST- 1 min read
Motorists travelling on the M27 westbound are caught in the disruption this afternoon due to the incident, which took place between Port Solent and Fareham.

Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “M27 Westbound - One lane BLOCKED between J12/#M275 #PortSolent and J11/A27 #Fareham due to a broken down vehicle, delays building.”

More details to follow.

