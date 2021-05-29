The eastbound carriageway of the motorway was closed between junction 8 near High Town and junction 9 in Park Gate as emergency services responded to a collision at 6pm this evening.

Emergency services have reported four casualties as a result of the incident.

According to a tweet from an account run by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, fire crews were mobilised to assist the extraction of an individual from a vehicle.

The tweet continued: ‘@Fareham17, @Cosham23 and @Redbridge53 have attended a road traffic collision on the M27, east, between Windhover & Park Gate. Three vehicles involved, 4 casualties, 1 person extricated by fire and rescue service.’

The road was reopened at 8pm.

Police and the ambulance service have been contacted for further information.

Fire crews have been called to a three car collision on the M27 near Park Gate. Stock picture: Ben Fishwick

