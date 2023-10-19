Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The closures will be in place between junction 9 and 11 next week, with drivers told to plan their journeys carefully. It forms part of two month’s worth of work to upgrade the junction as part of the new 6,000-home Welborne Garden Village which have shopping areas, schools and other facilities once complete. The closures will impact parts of the A32 just north of the M27.

The works are planned as follows:

An impression of how the new-look Junction 10 of the M27 might look, released in 2019

Monday, October 23 and Tuesday, October 24 between 9pm and 5.30am – (for two consecutive Nights) – M27 east-bound full closure between Junction 9 and 10 to allow for vegetation clearance on the motorway embankment. Local residents and the travelling public will not be able to use the M27 east-bound during this closure (access onto the M27 at Junction 10 will still be possible) and will need to follow the agreed diversion route.

Wednesday, October 25, Thursday, October 26 - (for two nights) M27 west-bound full closure between Junction 11 and 9 including the west-bound off-slip at Junction 10 to allow for vegetation clearance on the motorway embankment and inside the west-bound off-slip at Junction 10. The closure may also be used to carry out other maintenance works by National Highways. Local residents and the travelling public will not be able to use the specified sections of the M27 during this closure and will need to follow the agreed diversion routes. M27 east-bound full closure between Junction 9 and 10 by SSE to carry out emergency works, (access onto the M27 at Junction 10 will still be possible).

Friday, October 27 between 9pm and 5.30am – (one night) – M27 west-bound full closure between Junction 11 and 9 including the west-bound off-slip at Junction 10 to allow for vegetation clearance on the motorway embankment and inside the off-slip at Junction 10. Local residents and the travelling public will not be able to use the M27 west-bound during this closure and will need to follow the agreed diversion route.

The design of the new-look junction is still yet to be agreed.