News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest

M27 road closures: Next week's closures to help create new junction 10 for Welborne development

Motorists are being warned to prepare for the next set of closures closures on the M27 while preparatory work takes place to create a new junction 10 for the Welborne Garden Village project.
By Kelly Brown
Published 19th Oct 2023, 22:14 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The closures will be in place between junction 9 and 11 next week, with drivers told to plan their journeys carefully. It forms part of two month’s worth of work to upgrade the junction as part of the new 6,000-home Welborne Garden Village which have shopping areas, schools and other facilities once complete. The closures will impact parts of the A32 just north of the M27.

FOR MORE READ: M27 and A32 road closures - full details and dates

The works are planned as follows:

An impression of how the new-look Junction 10 of the M27 might look, released in 2019An impression of how the new-look Junction 10 of the M27 might look, released in 2019
An impression of how the new-look Junction 10 of the M27 might look, released in 2019
Most Popular

Monday, October 23 and Tuesday, October 24 between 9pm and 5.30am – (for two consecutive Nights) – M27 east-bound full closure between Junction 9 and 10 to allow for vegetation clearance on the motorway embankment. Local residents and the travelling public will not be able to use the M27 east-bound during this closure (access onto the M27 at Junction 10 will still be possible) and will need to follow the agreed diversion route.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wednesday, October 25, Thursday, October 26 - (for two nights) M27 west-bound full closure between Junction 11 and 9 including the west-bound off-slip at Junction 10 to allow for vegetation clearance on the motorway embankment and inside the west-bound off-slip at Junction 10. The closure may also be used to carry out other maintenance works by National Highways. Local residents and the travelling public will not be able to use the specified sections of the M27 during this closure and will need to follow the agreed diversion routes. M27 east-bound full closure between Junction 9 and 10 by SSE to carry out emergency works, (access onto the M27 at Junction 10 will still be possible).

Friday, October 27 between 9pm and 5.30am – (one night) – M27 west-bound full closure between Junction 11 and 9 including the west-bound off-slip at Junction 10 to allow for vegetation clearance on the motorway embankment and inside the off-slip at Junction 10. Local residents and the travelling public will not be able to use the M27 west-bound during this closure and will need to follow the agreed diversion route.

The design of the new-look junction is still yet to be agreed.

For more details visit www.hants.gov.uk/transport/transportschemes/m27junction10

Related topics:M27A32National HighwaysSSE