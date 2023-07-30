M3 accident: Man in his 50s injured following Hampshire motorway crash as police close part of motorway
The incident took place at junction 10 of the M3 yesterday afternoon. Hampshire Roads Policing Unit reported at the time: “We are currently dealing with a single vehicle collision on the M3.
“To enable us to deal with this a full road closure has been put in place on the northbound carriageway at junction 10. We are hoping to have this re-opened shortly, but would ask people to avoid the area at this time.
“Thank you for your patience as we deal with this incident.” A police spokeswoman confirmed the status of the driver involved in the crash.
She said: “We were called at 2.35pm. The driver – a man in his 50s – suffered minor injuries.” The force reported that the road reopened roughly an hour later.
They said: “We wanted to update you that the M3 northbound is now open. Thank you for your patience as we dealt with this incident.”