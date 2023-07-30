The incident took place at junction 10 of the M3 yesterday afternoon. Hampshire Roads Policing Unit reported at the time: “We are currently dealing with a single vehicle collision on the M3.

“To enable us to deal with this a full road closure has been put in place on the northbound carriageway at junction 10. We are hoping to have this re-opened shortly, but would ask people to avoid the area at this time.

The crash took place on the M3 yesterday afternoon. Picture: Google Street View.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you for your patience as we deal with this incident.” A police spokeswoman confirmed the status of the driver involved in the crash.

She said: “We were called at 2.35pm. The driver – a man in his 50s – suffered minor injuries.” The force reported that the road reopened roughly an hour later.