Nas Islam has had to close Belmont Kitchen indefinitely after arsonists broke through the door and set fire to the cafe. Firefighters scrambled to Belmont Grove last Sunday (July 23) to extinguish the flames.

Police have issued a CCTV image of three males in a bid to hunt them down. Mr Islam, 37, has been left under severe financial and mental stress after the incident, which he said could have been fatal.

Naz Islam (37), on Belmont Kitchen's opening day earlier this month. Picture: Sarah Standing (300623-5814)

He told The News: “I put all my finances into opening this business, and paid my staff out of my own pocket last week. It’s financially crippling. I have to start again, restart promoting it and remake the menu, because everything was burnt down.

"I couldn’t get out of bed for two days after it happened. I was just depressed. The attack nearly killed two people upstairs, who live in residential flats above. They could have lost their lives."

The business owner said he and his staff poured their heart and soul into Belmont Kitchen since it opened in June, including weeks of preparation ahead of the big day. All that hard work has been left in ruins.

Mr Islam said: “I didn’t see my family for six weeks prior to opening, as I was working morning till evening. Not only have I sacrificed financially, I’ve sacrificed time with my family, which is more important.

Police wish to speak to these males following an arson attack at Belmont Kitchen in Belmont Grove, Bedhampton, on July 23.

"Things were getting quite good, but the six weeks of time I put in that place was all taken away in a few minutes. It was a random vicious act. I’ve seen better days.”

Belmont Kitchen serves traditional breakfasts such as omelettes and a Full English. The adjourning Carvalho’s Kitchen, which Mr Islam also owns, specialises in international tapas.

The business owner said he is “gutted” by what has happened and is unsure where this malicious attack came from.

"It’s sad”, Mr Islam added, “I’ve got no bad blood with people in the area, or in general, but it looks like it could be a targeted attack. Is it a jealousy attack? Is it a random act by youths? Who knows.

“It’s all just a bit strange.” The 37-year-old, who has been running businesses since he was 23, said most of the damage was caused to the restaurant area, with tables, chairs and parts of the ceiling left burnt to a crisp.

Smoke damage has been caused to the bar and kitchen. Given that tables, chairs, doors, walls and other parts need replacing, and security shutters put up, Mr Islam estimates repairs will cost at least £20,000.

He said customers have been voicing their support on social media, and thinks he can rebuild the business, although some doubts remain. “It’s the concern of spending the money to reopen, only for it to happen again,” he said.

“That would destroy me. These chavs put two people’s lives at risk. It’s a very very serious act. No one with a conscience sets fire to a place and nearly kills two people. It takes a different level of person to do that.”

