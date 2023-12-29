£2 bus fares: Stagecoach extends maximum £2 single fare bus tickets until June 2024
The scheme was introduced in early 2023 as part of the Government’s Help for Households campaign, to encourage more people to use the bus and help keep it affordable. Stagecoach, which runs a large number of routes in Portsmouth and Hampshire, has announced it will be extending the service until June 2024.
Claire Miles, chief executive officer for Stagecoach said: “We are delighted to continue our participation in the £2 fare offer until at least the end of June 2024, giving more people the chance to see where the bus can take them. Around 10 million people in England live within walking distance of one of our bus stops, so we’re hoping that people will take the opportunity to get out of their cars and give the bus a try for the bargain price of just £2 for a single ticket.”