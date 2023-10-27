M3 motorists disrupted near Winchester as motorway congestion causes 30 minute delays
Drivers on a busy Hampshire motoway are facing disruption this morning – and can expect their jouneys to take longer than usual.
By Joe Buncle
Published 27th Oct 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read
Traffic is building on the M3 motorway near Winchester, with delays of roughly half an hour expected, between junctions 14 and 10.
Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “#M3 Northbound - approx 30-minute delays between J14/#M27 and J10/#A31 #Winchester.”
The cause of the disruption in unconfirmed. More details to follow.