M3 motorists disrupted near Winchester as motorway congestion causes 30 minute delays

Drivers on a busy Hampshire motoway are facing disruption this morning – and can expect their jouneys to take longer than usual.
By Joe Buncle
Published 27th Oct 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read
Traffic is building on the M3 motorway near Winchester, with delays of roughly half an hour expected, between junctions 14 and 10.

Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “#M3 Northbound - approx 30-minute delays between J14/#M27 and J10/#A31 #Winchester.”

The cause of the disruption in unconfirmed. More details to follow.

Related topics:DriversWinchesterHampshireTrafficGosport