Drivers on a busy Hampshire motorway are delayed this morning following a traffic incident that blocked one lane.
By Joe Buncle
Published 4th Jan 2024, 08:11 GMT
Motorists can expect journeys on the M3 to take about 20 minutes longer during the disruption, which is affecting the area between Eastleigh and Chandlers Ford.

Hants Traffic reports: “#M3 Northbound - Reports of one lane BLOCKED between J13/A335 #Eastleigh and J12/A335 #ChandlersFord due to an RTC, delays approx 20 minutes.”

The nature of the incident is unconfirmed. More details to follow.

