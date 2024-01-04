M3 motorway has lane blocked due to traffic incident - 20 minute delays expected
Drivers on a busy Hampshire motorway are delayed this morning following a traffic incident that blocked one lane.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Motorists can expect journeys on the M3 to take about 20 minutes longer during the disruption, which is affecting the area between Eastleigh and Chandlers Ford.
Hants Traffic reports: “#M3 Northbound - Reports of one lane BLOCKED between J13/A335 #Eastleigh and J12/A335 #ChandlersFord due to an RTC, delays approx 20 minutes.”
The nature of the incident is unconfirmed. More details to follow.