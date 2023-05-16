News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
Two poultry workers infected with bird flu, UK officials confirm
Barclays set to shut 15 more UK branches in latest round of closures
Facebook and Instagram roll out UK verification subscription service
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough

M3 near Winchester to reopen as drivers continue to face 'severe' delays after 'major' crash

A Hampshire motorway has reopened following a major collision which resulted in it being closed for hours today – but traffic disruption continues.

By Kelly Brown
Published 16th May 2023, 21:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 21:39 BST
Disruption continues on the M3 this evening. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA WireDisruption continues on the M3 this evening. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Disruption continues on the M3 this evening. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Drivers on the M3 are still being warned to plan ahead this evening after the collision earlier today (May 16) forced the motorway’s closure on the southbound carriageway between junctions 9 and 11. The result caused massive traffic disruption on all surrounding networks as traffic was diverted.

Hampshire Police have now confirmed they have left the scene and handed it over to the scene to Highways England to be reopened with Highways England confirming the road has reopened. However motorists can still expect delays of up to an hour until the backlog clears.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Related topics:WinchesterDriversHighways England