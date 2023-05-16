Drivers on the M3 are still being warned to plan ahead this evening after the collision earlier today (May 16) forced the motorway’s closure on the southbound carriageway between junctions 9 and 11 . The result caused massive traffic disruption on all surrounding networks as traffic was diverted.

Hampshire Police have now confirmed they have left the scene and handed it over to the scene to Highways England to be reopened with Highways England confirming the road has reopened. However motorists can still expect delays of up to an hour until the backlog clears.