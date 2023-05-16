News you can trust since 1877
Drivers face 'severe' delays as M3 motorway closed due to 'major' crash - with emergency services on the scene

Drivers on the M3 are warned to plan ahead this evening after a major collision which has forced the motorway’s closure.

By Joe Buncle
Published 16th May 2023, 17:06 BST- 1 min read
Disruption is expected until 6pm this evening. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA WireDisruption is expected until 6pm this evening. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
The incident, near Winchester, has caused disruption this afternoon wich is expected to continue until 6pm.

A Highways England spokesperson said: ‘Drivers are being advised to plan ahead due to an emergency closure on the M3 southbound between at junction 11 in Winchester following a major collision earlier today. The M3 heading southbound past Winchester is expected to be closed throughout Tuesday evening’s rush hour, with traffic diverting past the scene via the entry and exit slip roads.

‘The road is expected to remain closed until at least 6pm to allow police investigation to take place and then recovery. The emergency services are on scene. Drivers are advised to avoid this area if possible, or to follow the diversion route already in place.’

More details to follow.

Related topics:DriversWinchesterA27Highways England