Disruption is expected until 6pm this evening. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The incident, near Winchester, has caused disruption this afternoon wich is expected to continue until 6pm.

A Highways England spokesperson said: ‘Drivers are being advised to plan ahead due to an emergency closure on the M3 southbound between at junction 11 in Winchester following a major collision earlier today. The M3 heading southbound past Winchester is expected to be closed throughout Tuesday evening’s rush hour, with traffic diverting past the scene via the entry and exit slip roads.

‘The road is expected to remain closed until at least 6pm to allow police investigation to take place and then recovery. The emergency services are on scene. Drivers are advised to avoid this area if possible, or to follow the diversion route already in place.’