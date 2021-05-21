M3 reopens after crash in Hampshire near Winchester closed road
A MOTORWAY has been reopened following a major incident this afternoon.
The M3 has been shut southbound between Junction 8 and Junction 9 near Winchester this afternoon.
Police have said the closure is due to a road traffic collision (RTC).
Romanse, Hampshire County Council’s traffic account, has reported heavy delays this afternoon.
Hampshire Police’s roads policing unit tweeted: ‘Thank you to everyone for your patience today – the M3 is now being opened following an earlier closure on the southbound carriageway at junction 8.
‘We will provide further updates on the incident tomorrow.’
