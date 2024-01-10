M3 traffic delayed by 25 minutes between Chandler's Ford and Winchester due to collision
Motorists on a busy Hampshire motorway are delayed this morning due to a traffic incident – with journeys expected to take about 25 minutes longer.
One lane of the M3 Northbound is blocked between Chandlers Ford and Winchester and traffic is building from Junction 14.
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel reports: “#M3 Northbound - one lane BLOCKED between J12/A335 #ChandlersFord and J11/A3090 #Winchester due to an RTC, heavy delays of approx 25 minutes from J14/#M27.”
More details to follow.