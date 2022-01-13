The initial release of the 2022 cruise schedule – with more additions being made over the year – shows a high number of first-time ships.

Travel restrictions in the UK were eased last week and France are due to lift their travel ban on British holidaymakers soon.

The easing of restrictions and the bumper schedule are a much needed relief for the travel industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The easing of travel restrictions and investment in Portsmouth International Port is set to be a major economic boost. Picture: Portsmouth City Council.

Developments to the port are being made, which is predicted to be a major boost to Portsmouth’s economy.

Andrew Williamson, passenger operations manager at Portsmouth International Port said: ‘We can't wait to get started with the 2022 cruise season, as we begin to return to normality following the challenges the pandemic has brought to the entire travel industry.

‘The team at the port has been working very hard behind the scenes to show the cruise industry what we and the city have to offer, and they like what they have seen, leading to a bumper number of maiden calls.

‘With such an exciting range of luxury, boutique and expedition vessels visiting Portsmouth this year, we think this is the start of something special here at the port.’

The new schedule includes maiden visits for a wide range of cruise lines, including AIDA, Poseidon Expeditions, Oceania Cruises, Seabourn and Mystic Cruises.

Many passengers will now begin their journeys in Portsmouth.

Work on a new terminal extension to accommodate higher volumes of people is due to start next month.

This is a result of £11.25m being awarded by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities in ‘Levelling Up Funding.’

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘Portsmouth International Port is a vital economic driver for the city, which also makes a valuable contribution towards essential council services.

‘As a city we've invested in the port, extending the cruise berth and supporting them with their development plans.

‘The terminal extension will mean that not only do we have some of the best facilities around for cruise passengers, but also means that our existing ferry customers also have the room to grow.

‘Combined with ambitious plans for shore power and to be the UK's first zero emission port by 2050, Portsmouth International Port continually strives for ambitious, sustainable development in the coming years.’

The terminal transformation development is scheduled to be ready by spring 2023.

It’s estimated to support an average GDP contribution of £43m a year to the Portsmouth City Council area over a 40-year period.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron