Major road through Hayling Island to be closed overnight so A3023 carriageway can be repaired
The main road running through Hayling Island will be closed for up to five nights later this month to allow so work to repair the carriageway can take place.
Parts of the A3023 Havant Road, from Victoria Road to Mill Rythe Lane, will be closed to traffic from 8pm each night until 6am the following morning for up to five nights, starting on Monday, May 22. Diversions will be in place while the work is carried either via West Lane when work on the southern end of the stretch of road is carried out, or Copse Lane when the northern end of carried out.
Residents will have access to their homes while the work is carried out and pedestrian access will be maintained.
For more details of the diversion route visit the one.network roadworks site.