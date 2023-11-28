News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Live

Portsmouth's Eastern Road closed as Hampshire police deal with serious crash - delays for drivers

Drivers in Portsmouth are delayed this morning after a “serious collision” which has caused the closure of a major road.
By Joe Buncle
Published 28th Nov 2023, 07:57 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 10:01 GMT
Part of Eastern Road, a major route in and out of the city, has been shut following the emergency incident.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Road closures are in place on Eastern Road this morning as we are dealing with a serious collision. Please be aware that this is causing delays, so try and avoid the area if possible. Thank you for your patience.”

The incident is likely to cause disrupt traffic in the city throughout the morning.

Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: A2030 #Portsmouth - is CLOSED northbound on Eastern Rd between Airport Service Rd #AnchoragePark and #A27/#Farlington Rbt due to an RTI.”

More details to follow.

Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog

09:55 GMT

Bus passengers warned of delays

09:52 GMT

Police warn of delays

09:12 GMT

Delays in Waterlooville

Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: "#A3 Southbound - approx 60-minute delays on London Rd between Corbett Rd #Waterlooville and A27/#M27 Portsbridge Rbt."

08:37 GMT

Eastern Road blocked after crash

Portsmouth City Council has told drivers to avoid the area or find alternative means of transport.

A spokesperson said: "Ongoing A2030 Eastern Rd northbound closure causing severe delays across the city. If you are able to walk or cycle, or delay your journey, please consider doing so. If you have to drive, please use M275 to leave the city."

