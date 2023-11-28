Portsmouth's Eastern Road closed as Hampshire police deal with serious crash - delays for drivers
Part of Eastern Road, a major route in and out of the city, has been shut following the emergency incident.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Road closures are in place on Eastern Road this morning as we are dealing with a serious collision. Please be aware that this is causing delays, so try and avoid the area if possible. Thank you for your patience.”
The incident is likely to cause disrupt traffic in the city throughout the morning.
Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: A2030 #Portsmouth - is CLOSED northbound on Eastern Rd between Airport Service Rd #AnchoragePark and #A27/#Farlington Rbt due to an RTI.”
More details to follow.
Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: "#A3 Southbound - approx 60-minute delays on London Rd between Corbett Rd #Waterlooville and A27/#M27 Portsbridge Rbt."
Portsmouth City Council has told drivers to avoid the area or find alternative means of transport.