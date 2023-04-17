Police were called to a single-vehicle collision in Forest Road, Denmead, shortly after midnight on Saturday (April 15). The 60-year-old had been driving his orange Peugeot 1007 when it left the road and hit a tree.

NOW READ: Man charged with rape after woman sexually assaulted in Portchester

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the man was pronounced dead. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The collision happened in Forest Road, Denmead, on Saturday. Picture: Google Street View

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary is continuing to investigate what happened. The force said: ‘An investigation into the exact circumstances of the collision is ongoing and we are keen to hear from anyone who can assist our enquiries.

‘If you were in the area at the time and saw the orange Peugeot, or in particular if you have dash cam footage of it in the lead up to the incident or of the incident itself, then please get in touch. Anyone who can assist should call 101, quoting the reference 44230146803.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad